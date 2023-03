SYRACUSE. N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse veteran guard Symir Torrence has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Syracuse native played 31 games for the Orange this season. Torrence spent the last two seasons at Syracuse after starting his college career at Marquette.

Torrence still has one year of eligibility remaining. He joins forward John Bol Ajak who made his decision early this month.