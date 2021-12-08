Tucker named an All-American by ESPN and The Athletic

Orange Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Vinny DePalma #42 and teammate Bryce Steele #2 of the Boston College Eagles tackle Sean Tucker #34 of the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome on October 30, 2021 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Turns out, national college football writers were pleased with Sean Tucker’s performance too. 

The star running back for the Orange picked up two All-American honors from ESPN and The Athletic

Tucker was tabbed as a first teamer by the World Wide Leader and named to The Athletic’s second team

During his sophomore season, Tucker set the program single-season rushing record with 1,496 yards. That was good enough to finish fourth nationally. He also scored 14 touchdowns and had a program-record nine 100-yard rushing games, including seven straight – also a program record. 

Along with becoming a semifinalist for the Maxwell and Doak Walker Awards, Tucker is expected to earn more All-American honors when NCAA’s teams are named Thursday, December 9. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar
CuseFootball

Trending Now