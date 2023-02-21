SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell and senior Delaney Sweitzer have been honored for their performances in the Orange’s win against then No. 2 Maryland last Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tyrrell is the ACC and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Offensive Player of the Week for the second straight week, while Sweitzer is the ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

Tyrrell, who shares this week’s IWLCA honor with Northwestern’s Izzy Scane, recorded a career-high 11 points in the Orange’s 20-11 victory against the Terrapins. She played a role in five of Syracuse’s first six goals and helped the Orange build an 11-6 halftime lead. Five of her points came in the second half as Syracuse pulled away for its second top-five win of the season.

Sweitzer anchored Syracuse’s defense against Maryland, recording a career-high 13 saves. Six of her saves came on Terrapin free-position attempts. Sweitzer also picked up three ground balls as the Orange recorded their first win against Maryland in the JMA Dome.

The No. 2 Orange put their three-game winning streak on the line when they travel to Pittsburgh for the ACC opener on Saturday, February 25 at 12 p.m.