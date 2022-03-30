SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse graduate student Sam Swart, senior Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell are among the 12 players named to USA Lacrosse’s women’s roster that will represent the United States at The World Games 2022. The lacrosse competition will use the new high-intensity Sixes discipline developed by World Lacrosse for events such as The World Games.

Swart has started all 11 games in the midfield for the Orange this season. She has 24 points on 15 goals and nine assists to go along with 14 ground balls and four caused turnovers. Meaghan Tyrrell leads the Orange in points (57) and goals (40). She ranks ninth in the nation in points and 10th in goals. Emma Tyrrell has recorded 15 points in her last two games, increasing her season point total to 47. She leads the Orange in assists with 19.

The Syracuse trio will complete at The World Games from July 7-17 in Birmingham, Ala. in an event that will feature athletes competing in 34 different sports from more than 100 countries. The lacrosse competition will be played on a smaller field (70 x 36 meters) with fewer players (6-v-6) in a condensed game length (four 8-minute quarters). There will be a 30-second shot clock.