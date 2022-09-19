SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse’s matchup against Wagner on Saturday, October 1 is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

Before the Orange take on Wagner, ‘Cuse has a primetime nationally televised ACC contest on Friday night vs. Virginia. The Orange host the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Syracuse took down Big Ten foe Purdue 32-29 in dramatic fashion to move to 3-0 this past weekend Garrett Shrader found Oronde Gadsden II for the 25-yard game-winning touchdown with just seven seconds left on the clock to end the thriller.

Tickets for our remaining home games are on sale at Cuse.com/tickets. Be a part of the action as ‘Cuse is in the middle of a four-game homestand.