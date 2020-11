STONY BROOK, N.Y. (WETM) - Elmira basketball standout Kiara Fisher made her Syracuse debut on Sunday.

The 23rd-ranked Orange won their season opener for the 14th straight time with a 50-39 win on the road against Stony Brook. In her first game back since beating breast cancer, Syracuse redshirt senior Tiana Mangakahia led the Orange with a game-high 16 points. Syracuse led 26-20 at halftime.