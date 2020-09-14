Coach Babers and the Orange looking ahead to Pitt game this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After losing its season-opener against North Carolina, Head Coach Dino Babers and the Orange are looking ahead to their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, September 19.

Reflecting on the loss to NC State, Babers said he’s got a good football team and for 3 quarters it was a good game, but “we left too much on the bone” in the 4th quarter. Babers said it was a lot of self-errors and going forward, players will need to look at their performances honestly and make those corrections going forward. “I think that everybody improves greatly from the first game to the second game,” said Babers and he expects to see that progress against Pitt. “After the 2nd game I think we’ll know a lot more about our football team.”

Babers said he’s glad to be back on the field and being able to play. He said “It was great and fun to be out there with the guys.”