WATCH: Dome roof being deflated this morning

Real-Time Deflation of the Carrier Dome.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The iconic Carrier Dome roof is set to be deflated this morning. It is set to begin at 7 a.m. and last about 45 minutes. Click the player above to watch the roof deflate.

1-Minute Time Lapse of the Carrier Dome Deflation

