SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hall-of-Fame head coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti and Paulie Scibilia on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday.

I asked Jim Boeheim for an update on Bourama Sidibe today during his weekly radio appearance with us. Boeheim said, "He practiced a little and then got some more swelling, so he's definitely on hold for at least awhile." Boeheim added that there's no timetable for his return. — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) December 2, 2021

Boeheim broke down the Syracuse defense, SU’s epic win over Indiana Tuesday, and gave some disappointing news about the status of Bourama Sidibe.

