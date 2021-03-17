WATCH LIVE: SU holds press conference ahead of NCAA Tournament

(WSYR-TV) — Another Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the Syracuse men are once again going to the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has drawn the 11-seed and will face 6-seed San Diego St. Friday in Indiana.
SU heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and is 23-4 overall.
Coach Jim Boeheim and members of the team will take part in a press conference via Zoom Wednesday around 2:25 p.m. NewsChannel 9 will stream the conference in a video player that will appear above.