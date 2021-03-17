WATCH LIVE: SU holds press conference ahead of NCAA Tournament

Mar 1, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim gives instruction to his team including forward Marek Dolezaj (21) and forward Robert Braswell (20) and forward Alan Griffin (0) in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

(WSYR-TV) — Another Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the Syracuse men are once again going to the NCAA Tournament. Syracuse has drawn the 11-seed and will face 6-seed San Diego St. Friday in Indiana.

SU heads into the NCAA Tournament with a record of 16-9. San Diego State won the Mountain West Conference and is 23-4 overall.

Coach Jim Boeheim and members of the team will take part in a press conference via Zoom Wednesday around 2:25 p.m. NewsChannel 9 will stream the conference in a video player that will appear above.