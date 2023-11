SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team rolled to an 80-57 win over LSU, as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night.

Judah Mintz poured in a career-high 33 points in the win for the Orange.

Syracuse improves to 5-2 on the season. SU is back in against Saturday at Virginia.

