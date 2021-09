ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/AP) - All healthcare workers in New York State have until the end of the day to get their first dose of the vaccine, file for an exemption, or risk suspension or termination from their job. In August days before his resignation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new rule, and Gov. Kathy Hochul has continued his push to get all healthcare workers vaccinated. She held firm over the weekend about the mandate in the face of several lawsuits and pleas from employees to postpone it.

"My job, number one in this state, is to keep people safe. Clear, simple," Gov. Hochul said in a press conference Monday morning.