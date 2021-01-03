Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

WATCH: Syracuse pays tribute to Floyd Little

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

On January 1, 2021 Syracuse University and the community lost a dear friend in Hall of Famer Floyd Little.

To this day, Little is the only Syracuse player to earn All-American honors three times. In 1967, the Denver Broncos selected Floyd Little with the 6th overall pick.

Little went on to play nine season with Denver, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Hear what Dino Babers, Jim Boeheim, Damien Rhodes and Dan Conley had to say on the legacy of Floyd Little, by clicking on the video player above.

Here are just a few social media messages that were posted today, honoring the late Floyd Little.

CuseFootball
