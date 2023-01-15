SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Down 12 with under 13 minutes to play, Syracuse stormed back defeating Notre Dame 78-73 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night.

Freshman Chris Bell poured in a career-high 17 points in the win for Syracuse.

SU improves to 12-6 overall (5-2 in the ACC). Syracuse has won nine out of its last 11 games.

The ‘Cuse returns to action on Monday night at #16 Miami.

To watch SU head coach Jim Boeheim’s full post game press conference following the win over Notre Dame, click on the video player above.