SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange closes out its regular season on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome against ACC Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh.

SU has dropped two straight games following a 41-17 loss to No. 20 NC State this past Saturday.

The loss dropped Syracuse to 5-6 overall (2-5 in the ACC).

To listen to SU head coach Dino Babers press conference ahead of this weeks Pittsburgh game, click on the video player above.