Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

‘We just battled them in there’ Jim Boeheim following win at NC State

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse beat NC State on the road Tuesday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, 77-68.

SU junior forward Alan Griffin led the way for the Orange with 22 points and was 9-of-17 from the field. Buddy Boeheim also chipped in with 16 points. Quincy Guerrier finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action Saturday to host Boston College at the dome. It’s a 2:00 p.m. tip. You can watch the game on the ACC Network.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the win at NC State, just click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CuseFootball
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now