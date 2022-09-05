SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers addressed the media as the team prepares to hit the road for UConn on Saturday.

Dino Babers said in his opening statement that LB Stefon Thompson and FB/TE Chris Elmore are out for the year due to injuries suffered against Louisville. He believes both will be back.

Syracuse will hit the road to face UConn Saturday, Sept. 10 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network.