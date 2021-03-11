Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

‘We should be in the tournament:’ Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim following last-second loss to Virginia

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Virginia’s Reece Beckman’s three-point field goal as time expired helped UVA knock off Syracuse 72-69 in the ACC Quarterfinals.

Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points in the loss to the top-seeded Cavaliers.

Syracuse’s three-game winning streak is snapped, falling to 16-9 overall this season. SU will wait to see if they make the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show will take place Sunday evening.

To hear what Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following SU’s tough loss to Virginia, click on the video player above.

