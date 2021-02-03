Wednesday’s Syracuse game vs. Louisville postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday morning that the game scheduled at the Carrier Dome this evening between the Louisville and Syracuse men’s basketball teams is postponed.

The ACC says the postponement is due to a “positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball program. “

The ACC says it will have an announcement about an update to the team’s schedules at a later date.

The Syracuse Orange’s next game is scheduled for Saturday against the Clemson Tigers. Tip off is at 2 p.m.