Where to watch: SU MBB vs. Miami Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Men’s Basketball will tip-off against Miami in the Dome on Saturday, March 5, for their final game of the regular season and senior day.

On Wednesday, Boeheim hinted to Orange Nation that Syracuse has a plan in place for his retirement.

Seniors for the Orange include Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider.

The SU men and Jim Boeheim will look to finish the season positively after losing their third game in a row to North Carolina 88-79 in OT on Monday.

Currently, the Orange sit at 15-15 overall and are 9-10 in the ACC.

Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPNU.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 370 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 573 (HD) and 73 (SD)

DirectTV: Channel 208 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 141 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 759 (HD) and 73 (SD)

The game will be broadcast on the radio on TK99 FM.