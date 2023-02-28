SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team hopes to stop their recent slide, when they host the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets in the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night.

Tip time is 7 p.m. inside the Dome.

You can only watch the game online or streamed on a SMART TV.

The game is NOT on television. It can only be seen through a stream on the ESPN app. Sometimes referred to as ESPN3.

It can also be seen on the following subscription services: ACC Network Extra and the YES app.

To watch the game you must have a subscription to the ESPN app

The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99 FM.