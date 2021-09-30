Orange Nation DMB_1472758148388.jpg

Where to Watch: Syracuse at Florida State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Orange head down to the Sunshine State Saturday for a clash with Florida State.

SU, who is 3-1, is seeking only their fourth 4-1 start since 1996. Florida State, 0-4, is winless on the season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. 

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 

Reminder, you can watch the postgame press conference on localsyr.com or NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page

