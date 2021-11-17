Where to Watch: Syracuse FB at #20 NC State

(WSYR-TV) — As the Orange is finishing up their 2021 regular season over the next two weeks, Syracuse still stands one win away from a bowl berth.

The last two weeks could prove to be difficult with SU traveling to no. 20 North Carolina State this weekend and hosting no. 18 Pittsburgh next week.

The Wolfpack, 7-3, are coming off a three-point loss at Wake Forest last week. SU, who was blown out at Louisville last week, has dropped four of its last six games.

Saturday’s road finale kicks off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: