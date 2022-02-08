Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at Boston College

(WSYR-TV) — It’s a battle of current ACC opponents, former Big East foes, and a battle of brothers Tuesday night in Beantown.

The 80th all-time meeting between Syracuse and Boston College features Jimmy and Buddy Boeheim vs. Makai Ashton-Langford and DeMarr Langford. The Langford Brothers are averaging 23.1 points per game, and the ‘Brothers Boeheim’ are averaging 32.9 PPG, which is the highest scoring brother tandem in the country.

SU (12-11, 6-6) has won three-games-in-a-row entering their contest vs. the Eagles. BC (9-12, 4-7) has lost 3-of-their-last-12 games. SU leads the all-time series 53-26 and has won the six games against BC.

Tuesday’s tilt tips at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Here are ways to watch: 

  • Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription information) 
  • Spectrum: 388 (SD & HD) 
  • DirecTV: 612 (SD & HD) 
  • Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD) 
  • Verizon Fios: 71 (SD) and 571 (HD) 
  • New Visions: 80 (SD) and 780 (HD) 
  • YouTube TV: 80 (HD)

