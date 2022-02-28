Where to Watch: Syracuse MBB at UNC

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse closes a five-game-in-ten-days stretch tonight when they take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.

SU, who has lost back-to-back games, fell to Duke Saturday in front of the biggest crowd in all of college basketball this season. Despite 23 points from Buddy Boeheim, the Orange could not keep up with Duke who made 15 threes and shot 54% from the floor. Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) has two games left in the regular season. If they fail to win one of those games, they will have their first losing regular season under Jim Boeheim.

North Carolina (21-8, 13-5) has won three-straight games, including a ten-point win at North Carolina State Saturday. The Tar Heels own 14-6 series advantage vs. SU and is unbeaten at home against the Orange.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: