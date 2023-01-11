SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Virginia Tech Hokies Wednesday night.
Tip time for the game is 7 p.m.
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.
by: Dave Longley
Posted:
Updated:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Virginia Tech Hokies Wednesday night.
Tip time for the game is 7 p.m.
The game can also be heard on the radio on TK 99.1 FM.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now