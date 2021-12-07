Where to Watch: Syracuse vs. #9 Villanova at MSG

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is back in action Tuesday night when they travel to New York City to take on the 6th ranked Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden.

The two former Big East rivals faceoff in the Jimmy V Classic at 9:30 p.m. Syracuse is fresh off wins against Florida State and Indiana. Saturday’s road win in Tallahassee ended the Seminoles’ 25-game home conference winning streak.

Cole Swider, who transferred from Villanova to Syracuse this offseason, is averaging 13.1 PPG and 6.9 RPG this season.

Here are ways to watch: