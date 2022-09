SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN.

Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York:

You can listen to the game on ESPN radio, TK 99.1 FM