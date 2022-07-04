SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Star cornerback Garrett Williams has been ranked as the No. 2 cornerback in the nation among draft-eligible prospects (third, fourth and fifth-year college players) by Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus.

Trailing just Kelee Ringo of Georgia in Renner’s rankings, he’s one-of-three ACC players in the top-10, with North Carolina’s Storm Duck (7) and Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson (10) also ranked on the list.

Williams, a freshman All-American in 2020, has led the ACC in pass breakups in back-to-back seasons. He also led all Orange DBs with 52 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss last season, despite missing two games with an injury. He enters his third year as a starting corner ranked 11th in program history with 20 pass breakups.

He and Duce Chestnut combine to make up one of the most heralded cornerback duos in the nation, with both earning Preseason All-ACC selections from Phil Steele and Athlon thus far in 2022.