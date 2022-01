WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling at Wake Forest 77 to 74 in overtime.

Jimmy Boeheim scored a team-high 21 points in the loss.

SU drops to 7-8 overall (1-3 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action on Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh.

You can watch Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim’s post game press conference following the loss to Wake Forest by clicking on the video player above.