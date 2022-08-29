ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local soccer standout is earning valuable minutes at the D-I level.

Waverly graduate Melina Ortiz has started all four games for Siena College women’s soccer so far this season. Ortiz, a junior in the backfield, has recorded one shot and racked up 282 total minutes on the field.

On Sunday, Ortiz played 52 minutes in a 2-0 loss at Syracuse. The Saints are now (0-3-1) to start the year. Siena will battle Sacred Heart Thursday at 1 pm on ESPN+ and look for their first win of the year.

Last year, Ortiz enjoyed a strong season for the Saints who made the MAAC Tournament semis. She was a 2022 Arthur Ashe Scholar 1st Team selection and a 2022 MAAC All-Academic Team pick. Ortiz also recorded her first collegiate goal against Lehigh.