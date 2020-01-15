Owego’s Donovan named McDonald’s All-American

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the most decorated regional athletes continues to shine in basketball.

Kaci Donovan, a senior on the Owego girls basketball team, has been named a McDonald’s All-American. Donovan, who signed her letter of intent to play major college basketball at Penn State University, has taken the Lady Indians program to great levels of success.

Coming into the 2019-20 season, Donovan is closing in on 2,000 career points and is a two-time All-State selection for Owego. Donovan will play guard at Penn State. Donovan is the only player from all of Section IV to be selected for the honor.

Owego and Donovan will travel to play Corning tomorrow night at 7:15 pm.