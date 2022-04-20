SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day to remember for Elmira Notre Dame lacrosse.

On Wednesday, Crusaders midfielder Owen Spring makes his college plans complete by signing with St. Bonaventure University to play for the Bonnies.

Spring was an All-State first team pick as a sophomore and junior for the Crusaders. Owen was also a second team selection as a freshman. Spring has also led the Crusaders for three years as a team captain.

In the off-season, Spring has played for the highly successful Sweetlax Upstate and National teams bettering his game.

Owen will now have the opportunity to play for one of the sports hottest teams. In just their fourth full season, the Bonnies are (8-3) and knocking on the door of their first conference championship.