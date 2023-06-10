HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame grad Owen Stewart looked back on a banner freshman season with George Mason baseball.

(Photo Courtesy: @MasonBaseball Twitter)

George Mason University’s Owen Stewart played a huge part for the Patriots in their 2023 postseason run. The Elmira Notre Dame grad struck out 37 batters in 21 appearances in relief for the Patriots, but posted career high numbers when the lights were brightest. Stewart tossed 5 scoreless innings to help George Mason win the Atlantic-10 Conference, from the 6th seed, in a decisive game 2 final. The win over Saint Louis punched the Patriots’ tickets to the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament.

In the NCAA Tournament Winston-Salem Regional, Stewart helped his team fight back from the loser’s bracket and reach the Regional Final. The Crusaders alumni pitched just over 5 innings for the Patriots and struck out 4 in a walk-off semi-final win against #19 Maryland, 11-10. George Mason eventually fell to #1 Wake Forest in the Regional Final, but Stewart earned NCAA Winston-Salem All-Region Team honors for his efforts.

18 Sports got Stewart’s thoughts on his banner season with the Patriots at Friday night’s Horseheads Hitmen game. The standout pitcher said his team’s support was a big reason for his success.

“It was awesome, said Stewart. I’m surrounded by a great group of guys. Every time I threw, It was very nice to go out there and throw strikes and let my defense play. I can’t say it enough, those guys treated me like I was their brother, it was a great year.”

Stewart shared that he is excited to get back on the mound for the 2024 season and believes his experience this year will help him become a more confident pitcher.

“Just facing kids who are top prospects already, through the draft. said Stewart. It was just really nice going out and getting the outs I did, it builds my confidence as a pitcher. I am really looking forward to it again next season.”

Stewart finished his freshman season with 37 strikeouts in 42.2 innings pitched. The standout reliever ended the year with a 4.01 ERA and opponents batted just .255 facing Stewart. George Mason’s roster also features former Elmira Pioneer South Trimble.