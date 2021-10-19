Owen Stewart thrilled for D-I opportunity at George Mason

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout is primed for the next level of play.

Owen Stewart, a senior pitcher at Elmira Notre Dame, made his college plans official by committing to D-I George Mason University to pitch for the Patriots. Stewart started his youth playing days in Horseheads, which including a New York State Little League Tournament appearance, and worked his way up to being a dominate pitcher at Elmira Notre Dame.

Crusader head coach, Brad Bellinger, tells 18 Sports that George Mason is getting not just a quality arm but a quality person. Bellinger, who was a Twin Tiers standout in his high school days at Elmira Southside, signed to pitch at St. John’s University and then finished his college ball at The College of St. Rose. Now, Stewart is a part of a strong lineage of local talents getting an opportunity to play at a high level.

Aside from playing college baseball at George Mason, Stewart tells 18 Sports that he’s equally as excited to learn more from the school’s pitching coach, Shawn Camp. An 11-year MLB veteran, Camp was a big reason why Stewart made the decision to go to George Mason.

“He was in the show for 11 years,” Stewart said. “Just the knowledge he (Camp) taught me in just a short amount of time, it really sealed my decision to go there,” added Stewart.

Owen says that he could of entertained other options on which school to attend for baseball, but after visiting the campus and seeing the baseball culture, George Mason was it.

“I think I could of fit in anywhere that I had chosen, but George Mason just clicked immediately and I fell in love with it.”

Last season, Stewart won three games and pitched 41 2/3 innings at Elmira Notre Dame. Stewart commanded the plate and racked up 94 strikeouts with a 2.01 ERA.

Elmira Notre Dame is expecting a big season with plenty of seniors on their club this year. Without question, Stewart will be a major part of that success and beyond.