ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the perfect way to end a storied season.

Avoca/Prattsburgh senior guard Pacey Hopkins was named New York State Class D Basketball Player of The Year Wednesday. Hopkins helped A/P to its first-ever New York State Class D Championship with a perfect (27-0) record.

The announcement was made official by the New York State Sportswriters Association which revealed its top players and teams from Class B through D. Classes AA and A will be announced in the days ahead.

Hopkins’ teammate, sophomore guard Macoy Putnam, was named to the Class D second team at 15.3 points per game. Junior Sawyer Devoe was a third-team pick after putting up 16.8 points per contest. Lastly, senior Haden Abbott was honorable mention.

Hopkins was an all-everything player for A/P this year. The senior scored 16 points a game and poured in 24 points in Avoca/Prattsburgh’s dominant 70-58 win over Huevelton in the state title game in March.