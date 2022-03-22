ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Abby Packard had perhaps her biggest weekend yet.

The sophomore infielder had three hits in two games including a home run in a two-game sweep at Rhode Island on Sunday. Packard hit a solo homer in the top of the third inning and later hit a single for the Minutewomen (7-14) in a ten inning 8-7 win in game one.

UMass followed that with an 8-2 win in the second game. Packard had one hit and a stolen base in the contest.

The second base and utility player has started 17 games this season and is batting .225 with one home run and five RBI. Packard was an all-rookie team selection at UMass-Lowell last season.

UMass and Packard host Boston College Wednesday at 3 pm in Amherst.

(PHOTO: UMass Athletics)