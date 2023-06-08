SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk returned to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night after missing time following a big hit from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar.

Kolesar delivered an open-ice hit on Tkachuk six minutes in. Tkachuk stumbled as he was trying to get up and skate to the bench.

He talked to a trainer on the bench before going back on the ice for the start of a Florida power play. Tkachuk went down the tunnel not long after, missed the remainder of the first period and did not return immediately after the intermission.

Tkachuk rejoined his teammates on the bench a few minutes into the second. When he stepped back onto the ice for his first shift since leaving, fans cheered and chanted, “Chucky! Chucky!”

It was not immediately clear if his absence was because one of the NHL’s concussion spotters pulled Tkachuk, or if the 25-year-old did not feel right.

After being named a finalist for the Hart Trophy as league MVP during the regular season, Tkachuk has been Florida’s best skater on its improbable run from the last team to qualify for the playoffs and No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference to the final. He had the primary assist on Brandon Montour’s goal that opened the scoring 4:08 in.

That was just Tkachuk’s second point of the series, fewer than his three misconducts.

With Tkachuk unavailable, Florida gave up a tying goal on a Vegas power play with 3:57 left in the first. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

