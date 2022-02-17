Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022

Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s Blue-White Game has been set for April 23 at 2 p.m.

Admission to the game is free and the parking lot will open at 9 a.m. The Blue-White game is the unofficial annual spring reunion, completing the 15 spring practice sessions.

For 2022 season parking pass holders, mobile parking will be sent if they renew or place a deposit by Feb. 18. All other parking will be $20.

The game will air on the Big Ten Network. An audio broadcast will be on the Penn State Sports Network and gopsusports.com.

Additional details on the game will be announced in the next few weeks. Penn State’s football season kicks off Sept. 1 at Purdue, while the home opener at Beaver Stadium will take place Sept. 10 against Ohio University.