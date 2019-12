(WTAJ)- “The food’s good. Everything’s big. I’m big.”

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton seems to like Texas so far. Penn State football spent the Christmas Holiday in Dallas and Arlington preparing to take on Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.

The adventures have included plenty of clichés so far – like plenty of cowboy boots and cowboy hats.

Watch the video above to hear how the team is taking in the Lone Star state.