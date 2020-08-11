Penn State football left in limbo as Big Ten weighs options

So, will we have football in Happy Valley or not?
Monday kicked off what could be a wild week in college football.
Just five days after the Big Ten released its league-wide 2020 football schedule, it looked like football might not happen at all. According to a report by radio host Dan Patrick, the Big Ten and Pac-12 were set to cancel their 2020 football seasons Tuesday.
The report was then confirmed by the Detroit Free Press.
Later Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported the deal is not done yet -according to a Big Ten spokesperson.
Even later Monday, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit reported the Big Ten will delay and not cancel the 2020 season.
So who do you believe? What is going to happen? Will you see Penn State football this fall or not?
Maybe we will get some answers in the next day or two. Maybe we won’t. The Big Ten has not made any formal announcement time of publication.