ELMIRA, N.Y. - Let's go back in time to the glory days of Corning West High School football.

In 1983, perhaps the greatest quarterback in program history, Al Locey, graduated from Bucknell University. There, Locey set then single-season records in passing and earned the MVP in his senior season for The Bison. After his final season of football, Locey return to where it all began to pursue a professional football opportunity.