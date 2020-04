Penn State only has one starting wide receiver returning in 2021.

KJ Hamler is hoping to hear his name in the NFL Draft. Justin Shorter has transferred to Florida.

That leaves Jahan Dotson as the lone returner with 488 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns on 27 catches.

Penn State will need some new faces to emerge in the passing game outside of Dotson and tight end Pat Freiermuch. Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from new wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.