Penn State players believe experience in close games will prove valuable against Ohio State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — All year, Penn State has played in tight games, specifically against Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota.

On the other hand, Ohio State has blown out every opponent this season. The closest margin of victory for Ohio State was a 24 point win against Michigan State.

The last three meetings between Penn State and Ohio State have been decided by three points or less.

Pat Freiermuth and Shaka Toney both believe their experience playing in tight games will be valuable against Ohio State this week.