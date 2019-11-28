Penn State – Rutgers gameday forecast

Hello Nittany Nations!

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium for the last game of the season, the senior game against Rutgers on Saturday. The weather can be quite cold for the last game of the year, especially when it falls this late in the month of November. The weather will be chilly, but it could be a lot worse for this time of the year.

Temperatures will rise into the 30s for the pregame tailgates with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We’ll have a temperature of 37° for the 3:30pm kickoff. Remember to bundle up as the combination of the clouds and the setting sun will make you feel the chilliness. At least there will not be much in the way of wind. It should be dry for the game, but later Saturday night a wintry mix will be developing from the south.