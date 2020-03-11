Penn State sporting events to take place without fans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State sporting events will take place without fans, according to Penn State Athletics.

Events will resume as normal, but fans will not be allowed to attend until at least April 3, Penn State Athletics said in a statement.

Only essential personnel, participating student-athletes and coaches, staff, families of student-athletes, media, and Penn State recruits will be allowed to attend.

This includes the Penn State vs. Minnesota hockey game. Refunds will be offered for this and other affected events. Questions can be directed to the Penn State Ticket Office at 1-800-NITTANY.

“A communication will be forthcoming to all of those who have purchased through Penn State or Minnesota ticket offices or TicketMaster for the event,” Penn State Athletics said.

We regret that our fans will not be able to attend the affected home events. However, many of those competitions will be shown live on Big Ten Network, the ESPN family of networks or BTN2Go. Please know that these measures were taken with an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, community and event guests as the priority. Penn State Athletics will continue to take direction from the University and its COVID-19 task force that meets daily to assess the coronavirus situation and its effect on our campus and community, with recommendations from health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this unusual time.

This announcement comes after Penn State suspended in-person classes until April 6 amid coronavirus concerns.

The Big Ten said in a statement that the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will be held as scheduled. They will move media availability into larger designated areas instead of team locker rooms.

The Big Ten said they will continue monitoring the situation.