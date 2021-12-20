Penn State wrestling outlasts Cornell in Journeymen Duals

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WETM) – Day one of the Journeymen College Wrestling Duals lived up to the hype.

#11 Cornell battled #2 Penn State in the final dual meet of the first day and took the Nittany Lions to the brink. Ultimately, Penn State outlasted The Big Red 21-16 on Monday night. Cornell led going into the final two matches of the match until third-ranked Max Dean of Penn State earned a hard-fought win at 197 pounds.

Dean, an All-American transfer from Cornell, topped #19 Jake Cardenas 4-2 giving Penn State the lead for good. Trailing by an 18-16 team score, The Big Red looked to 285 pounder Lewis Fernandes for the upset of #4 Greg Kerkvliet. But, it would not be Cornell’s night in the end.

Fernandes was outmatched and lost 5-0 and Penn State held off a very talented Big Red team. Cornell (2-1) will return to action at 4 pm Tuesday against Virginia Tech. Penn State (7-0) will next face #3 Arizona State Tuesday for the Blue Pool Championship at 8 pm.