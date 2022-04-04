ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two legendary Elmira region coaches are in a prestigious hall of fame.

Horseheads volleyball icon Patti Perone and Elmira Notre Dame softball and soccer legend Steve Weber will be enshrined in the Section IV Athletics Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 beginning at 11:00 am at the Holiday Inn Downtown Binghamton.

To attend the Ceremony/Brunch please reach out to the Section IV Office 607-561-2347 to make a reservation, cost of the brunch is $25.00 and $15.00 for children under 10 years of age. Full biography information courtesy of Section IV on both Perone and Weber below.

Patti Perone has led an exemplary coaching career since 1988. Through monumental amounts of hard work and determination, Pattie amassed a record of 623-121 during her 31 years as head of the Horseheads varsity volleyball program. Entwined in that three-decade-plus time of work are 24 Section IV championships, 15 straight STAC West titles and 17 New York State Final FouChampionships.

Of those Final Fours, the Blue Raiders reached the state championship game four times, ultimately winning the NYS crown in 2001. She is credited with starting the modified program at Horseheads, and stands as the founder of the Southern Tier Volleyball Club, both of which began in 1987.

To continue the legacy, Pattie has gone on to recently start a youth program for children through the Youth Bureau. Pattie has also demonstrated a love and dedication for the sport through her time served as the New York State Volleyball Coordinator, Section IV Volleyball Coordinator, board member of the American Coaches Volleyball Association and the high school representative for the NAGWS Rules Committee.

As she once said, “My true contributions are how many young athletes we help grow into successful young adults through our sport.” Prior to her long career at Horseheads, Pattie served as head coach at Briarcliff High School for 10 seasons. While there, she captured five sectional titles and six conference championships.

Steve Weber began his coaching career at Odessa-Montour (1982-85) before moving on to Elmira Notre from 1985-2019. He coached multiple sports in each of his 38 years of coaching, taught physical education for 35 years and was an athletic director for 19 years.



During those 19 seasons as END’s AD, the Crusaders won over 50 sectional titles and six New York State championships. They were also a NYPHSAA School of Distinction award winner and were the Neil Kerr Cup champions.

As the girls’ varsity soccer coach, his teams amassed a record of 496-139-26 for third best in the state. They won the 2003 state championship and were 2015 runners-up, in addition to reaching four NYS finals, nine regional championships and 21 Section IV finals.

Besides coaching 50 all-state soccer players, Steve was named the New York State Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year three times.

While the softball coach for 24 years, his teams compiled a record of 450-120 for ninth all-time in the state. END won six regional championships and 10 sectional crowns, while 49 of his players earned all-state honors, four were state Players of the Year and three were tabbed All-Americans.

He was named the state’s Softball Coach of the Year on three occasions and was the National Softball Coach of the Year finalist twice. During his 25 years of coaching wrestling at O-M and END, Steve’s teams charted a record of 216-116-4. His teams won three sectional titles, and he coached five state place-winners as well as being named Section IV Coach of the Year three times.

Finally, as a track and field coach he rang up a log of 46-27 after nine seasons at both O-M and END, with five sectional titles and multiple state place-winners to his credit.

Steve is a member of the Watkins Glen Hall of Fame as an athlete, and the state’s softball and girls’ soccer halls of fame as both a coach and contributor.

Coach Weber still volunteers as a member of the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS), and is an assistant women’s soccer coach at Corning Community College.