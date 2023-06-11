ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following thrilling Saturday wins, the Pioneers and Hitmen both fall at home, on Sunday.

The Elmira Pioneers and Horseheads Hitmen both drop their Sunday evening home games, following 2 big wins. Elmira fell to Jamestown 5-3, despite posting a 3-run 9th inning. The Horseheads Hitmen lost 16-5 to Olean in 8 innings.

The Pioneers were held scoreless by Jamestown pitching, until the bottom of the 9th inning. Elmira’s Ray Hernandez was hit by a pitch with the bases full, scoring a run. Wes Gingerrich delivered a 2-run single for the Pios, cutting the Tarp Skunks lead to 5-3. Jamestown shutdown the effort in the next at bat. Corning Community College pitcher Zack Nelson started for the Pioneers, throwing 6 innings and striking out 5. Sayre grad Nic Ficcaro relived Nelson, striking out 1 batter in 2 innings of work.

It was an explosive 1st inning in Horseheads, Olean and the Hitmen battled to a 4-3 score to start the game. Olean’s Chase Fischer opened the game with a grand slam to take a 4-0 lead, but the Hitmen responded with a Matt Coon home run. The Elmira native delivered a 3-run blast, bringing the Hitmen within a run. The Oilers pulled away by the 5th innings, taking a 8-3 lead, then added 8 more runs by the top of the 8th. Horseheads made an effort to prevent the Olean attack in the 7th, with a Josh Bologh home run and an RBI sac-fly from Matt Procopio. The Oilers offense overwhelmed the Hitmen, forcing the game to end via 10-run rule in the 8th.

The Pioneers and Hitmen both play tomorrow on the road. Horseheads begins a doubleheader against at 4 p.m. against the Syracuse Spartans. Elmira will head to Geneva for a match-up with the Red Wings at 7:05 p.m.