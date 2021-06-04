Pioneers fall in season opener to Batavia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers fell to Batavia in the season opener at Dunn Field

The Muck Dogs rolled past the Pioneers, 7-0, to start the 2021 season Thursday night. It was the first time in two seasons PGCBL Baseball was played after last year was canceled due to the virus. Batavia scored three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to set the tone the rest of the way.

Below, a box score provided by PGCBL.com from the first night of play. Elmira returns home Saturday night versus Oneonta.