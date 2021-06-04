Pioneers fall in season opener to Batavia

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers fell to Batavia in the season opener at Dunn Field

The Muck Dogs rolled past the Pioneers, 7-0, to start the 2021 season Thursday night. It was the first time in two seasons PGCBL Baseball was played after last year was canceled due to the virus. Batavia scored three runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to set the tone the rest of the way.

Below, a box score provided by PGCBL.com from the first night of play. Elmira returns home Saturday night versus Oneonta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now